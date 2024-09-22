Online Auction for Animal Haven of Asheville

Angela Alexander has donated her piece titled “Oinkin' Out”, a vibrant and playful painting of an adorable pig, capturing her signature whimsical style. You can find her artistic creations at NorthLight Studios in Asheville, NC with her French Bulldog muse, Ellie.

Angela Alexander has donated her piece titled “Oinkin' Out”, a vibrant and playful painting of an adorable pig, capturing her signature whimsical style. You can find her artistic creations at NorthLight Studios in Asheville, NC with her French Bulldog muse, Ellie.

More details...