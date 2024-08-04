Riverview High School Chorus Boosters

Booster Memberships 25/26

Bronze
$35

Valid for one year

This includes your chorus booster membership allowing you the right to vote at all general meetings, your name listed in the program as a member, a shark chorus car magnet, and the opportunity to purchase tickets to all 4 seasonal concerts in advance for a discounted price.

Silver
$75

Valid for one year

This includes your chorus booster membership allowing you the right to vote at meetings, your name listed in the program as a member, a shark chorus car magnet, two tickets to all 4 school concerts with VIP seating, and the ability to purchase additional VIP tickets in advance for a discounted price.

Gold
$150

Valid for one year

This includes your chorus booster membership allowing you the right to vote at meetings, your name listed in the program as a member, a shark chorus car magnet, one shark chorus t-shirt, four tickets to all 4 school concerts with guaranteed VIP seating in the first 3 rows, and the ability to purchase additional VIP tickets in advance for a discounted price.

