Our non-profit organization was created to assist those who need immediate assistance covering funeral costs. In the world we live in sometimes life happens suddenly, and we find ourselves in an unfortunate situation with no where to turn to. When it comes to the death of a loved one, often times, it is unexpected and we are unprepared for this harsh new reality. Let alone the costs associated with a proper burial. That’s where our organization comes in. We know that most Americans do not carry a life insurance policy and not all those that do have enough coverage to cover every expense.