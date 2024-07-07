Melodies of the Heart - Dani Monzon Villegas, Andres Villa, Julia Willison, and Melanie Willison

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 Indulge in an evening of melodies for spiritual rejuvenation, featuring the enchanting vocals of sopranos Daniela Monzon Villegas and Julia Willison, accompanied by the exquisite harmonies of violinist Andres Villa and pianist Melanie Willison.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 Indulge in an evening of melodies for spiritual rejuvenation, featuring the enchanting vocals of sopranos Daniela Monzon Villegas and Julia Willison, accompanied by the exquisite harmonies of violinist Andres Villa and pianist Melanie Willison.

More details...