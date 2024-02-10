Hands-On Rose Pruning Workshop

Bring your gloves and clippers for a hands-on rose pruning demonstration at San Juan Bautista Historical Park Rose Gardens! After a brief demonstration and orientation, you’ll join Master Gardener, Suzanne Cook, in the rose gardens for an opportunity to practice your new-found pruning skills.





Do you have some potted roses that need some TLC? Bring them too and Suzanne will show you how to prune for health and vigor.





This class will be conducted outside. Gloves, pruners, hat, sunscreen, layered clothing and sturdy walking shoes are recommended. Please arrive 15 minutes early to sign-in for this workshop.