Parsippany Soccer Club - 1st Annual Golf Outing - Silent Auction (1)

Have some outdoor fun with these mini sized cornhole boards that pack a 30 watt Bluetooth powerful sound.
https://bumpboxx.com/collections/bumpboards/products/bumpboxx-bumpboard-mini?variant=40425851781233
Have some outdoor fun with these mini sized cornhole boards that pack a 30 watt Bluetooth powerful sound.
https://bumpboxx.com/collections/bumpboards/products/bumpboxx-bumpboard-mini?variant=40425851781233
2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya Jersey
$50
Starting bid
2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya "Legacy" jersey replica version.
Size Men's L
2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya "Legacy" jersey replica version.
Size Men's L
2017 New York Red Bulls Jersey set
$75
Starting bid
2017 New York Red Bulls jersey set. Includes (2) matching jerseys.
Size Men's XL (authentic)
Size Youth L (replica)
2017 New York Red Bulls jersey set. Includes (2) matching jerseys.
Size Men's XL (authentic)
Size Youth L (replica)
Classic Football Shirts £25 Gift Card
$5
Starting bid
Score this £25 gift card to the leader in vintage football kits, Classic Football Shirts.
See the selection at:
https://www.classicfootballshirts.co.uk/
Score this £25 gift card to the leader in vintage football kits, Classic Football Shirts.
See the selection at:
https://www.classicfootballshirts.co.uk/
Cult Kits £100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Score this £100 card to one of the up and coming leaders in classic football kits, Cult Kits.
See the selection at:
https://www.cultkits.com/
Score this £100 card to one of the up and coming leaders in classic football kits, Cult Kits.
See the selection at:
https://www.cultkits.com/
(2) Lower Level Ticket to a 2025 Red Bulls Home Match
$50
Starting bid
Grab (2) lower level tickets to a 2025 Red Bulls home match. Tickets in the form of a voucher redemption code to choose your seats.
Grab (2) lower level tickets to a 2025 Red Bulls home match. Tickets in the form of a voucher redemption code to choose your seats.
USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit
$50
Starting bid
USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit.
Size Men's XL
USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit.
Size Men's XL
Facial Treatment from Dermatology & Skincare Arts
$75
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or a loved one with a facial treatment from Dermatology & Skincare Arts.
https://www.dermskincarearts.com/
Pamper yourself or a loved one with a facial treatment from Dermatology & Skincare Arts.
https://www.dermskincarearts.com/
Lab Grown Diamond 18K Rose Gold Round Pendant Necklace
$1,500
Starting bid
Bid on this stunning lab grown diamond 18K rose gold round pendant necklace 1.5tcw from Neiman Marcus.
Over $2,000 value!
*Yellow gold version shown in picture and link.
https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/neiman-marcus-lab-grown-diamonds-lab-grown-diamond-18k-yellow-gold-round-pendant-necklace-1-5tcw-prod257470074?childItemId=NMPEM98_&msid=4463044&position=18
Bid on this stunning lab grown diamond 18K rose gold round pendant necklace 1.5tcw from Neiman Marcus.
Over $2,000 value!
*Yellow gold version shown in picture and link.
https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/neiman-marcus-lab-grown-diamonds-lab-grown-diamond-18k-yellow-gold-round-pendant-necklace-1-5tcw-prod257470074?childItemId=NMPEM98_&msid=4463044&position=18
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!