Hosted by

Parsippany Soccer Club Inc

About this event

Parsippany Soccer Club - 1st Annual Golf Outing - Silent Auction (1)

Pick-up location

990 Greenbank Rd, Boonton, NJ 07005

Bumpboxx Bumpboard Mini Cornhole Set item
Bumpboxx Bumpboard Mini Cornhole Set item
Bumpboxx Bumpboard Mini Cornhole Set
$50

Starting bid

Have some outdoor fun with these mini sized cornhole boards that pack a 30 watt Bluetooth powerful sound. https://bumpboxx.com/collections/bumpboards/products/bumpboxx-bumpboard-mini?variant=40425851781233
2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya Jersey item
2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya Jersey item
2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya Jersey item
2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya Jersey
$50

Starting bid

2024 New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya "Legacy" jersey replica version. Size Men's L
2017 New York Red Bulls Jersey set item
2017 New York Red Bulls Jersey set item
2017 New York Red Bulls Jersey set item
2017 New York Red Bulls Jersey set
$75

Starting bid

2017 New York Red Bulls jersey set. Includes (2) matching jerseys. Size Men's XL (authentic) Size Youth L (replica)
Classic Football Shirts £25 Gift Card item
Classic Football Shirts £25 Gift Card item
Classic Football Shirts £25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Score this £25 gift card to the leader in vintage football kits, Classic Football Shirts. See the selection at: https://www.classicfootballshirts.co.uk/
Cult Kits £100 Gift Card item
Cult Kits £100 Gift Card item
Cult Kits £100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Score this £100 card to one of the up and coming leaders in classic football kits, Cult Kits. See the selection at: https://www.cultkits.com/
(2) Lower Level Ticket to a 2025 Red Bulls Home Match item
(2) Lower Level Ticket to a 2025 Red Bulls Home Match item
(2) Lower Level Ticket to a 2025 Red Bulls Home Match
$50

Starting bid

Grab (2) lower level tickets to a 2025 Red Bulls home match. Tickets in the form of a voucher redemption code to choose your seats.
USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit item
USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit item
USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit item
USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit
$50

Starting bid

USMNT Authentic 2022 World Cup Home Kit. Size Men's XL
Facial Treatment from Dermatology & Skincare Arts item
Facial Treatment from Dermatology & Skincare Arts
$75

Starting bid

Pamper yourself or a loved one with a facial treatment from Dermatology & Skincare Arts. https://www.dermskincarearts.com/
Lab Grown Diamond 18K Rose Gold Round Pendant Necklace item
Lab Grown Diamond 18K Rose Gold Round Pendant Necklace item
Lab Grown Diamond 18K Rose Gold Round Pendant Necklace
$1,500

Starting bid

Bid on this stunning lab grown diamond 18K rose gold round pendant necklace 1.5tcw from Neiman Marcus. Over $2,000 value! *Yellow gold version shown in picture and link. https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/neiman-marcus-lab-grown-diamonds-lab-grown-diamond-18k-yellow-gold-round-pendant-necklace-1-5tcw-prod257470074?childItemId=NMPEM98_&msid=4463044&position=18

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!