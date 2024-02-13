ActivateSA

2024 Fiesta Bike Parade

Fiesta Bike Parade Advocate $150
$150
- Logo included in the Fiesta Bike Parade program - Invitation to include an item in the giveaway bags (100 bags)
Fiesta Bike Parade Champion $500
$500
- Exhibitor booth at the event (10x10 tent space) - Logo included in the Fiesta Bike Parade program - Mention in social media posts leading up to, during and following the event - Invitation to include an item in the giveaway bags (100 bags)
Fiesta Bike Parade Presenting Sponsor $2,000
$2,000
- Logo or banner placement at the registration booth - Opportunity to address the participants before the Parade begins - Special recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the cover of the Fiesta Bike Parade program along with logo - Exhibitor booth at the event (10x10 tent space) - Mention in social media posts leading up to, during and following the event - Invitation to include an item in the giveaway bags (100 bags)

