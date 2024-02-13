2024 Fiesta Bike Parade

- Logo included in the Fiesta Bike Parade program
- Invitation to include an item in the giveaway bags (100 bags)
Fiesta Bike Parade Champion $500
$500
- Exhibitor booth at the event (10x10 tent space)
- Exhibitor booth at the event (10x10 tent space)
Fiesta Bike Parade Presenting Sponsor $2,000
$2,000
- Logo or banner placement at the registration booth
- Opportunity to address the participants before the Parade begins
- Special recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the cover of the Fiesta Bike Parade program along with logo
- Exhibitor booth at the event (10x10 tent space)
- Mention in social media posts leading up to, during and following the event
- Invitation to include an item in the giveaway bags (100 bags)
