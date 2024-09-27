Early Recognition Is Critical

Hosted by

Early Recognition Is Critical

About this event

Fight Pink Wine Tasting

2323 Tarpley Rd

Carrollton, TX 75006

Wine Tasting Ticket
$35
Join us for the Fight Pink Wine Tasting! Enjoy fine wines and pizza while supporting the fight against breast cancer. All proceeds benefit breast cancer education, screenings, and research. Raise a glass and help make a difference!
Add a donation for Early Recognition Is Critical

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!