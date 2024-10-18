The New York MetroHarp Chapter of the American Harp Society

Hosted by

The New York MetroHarp Chapter of the American Harp Society

About this event

Kaitlin Miller Masterclass

Upper West Side (exact location to be sent out later)

Audience admission
Free
Only MetroHarp members are eligible to register and attend this event. If you are not yet a member, but would like to join, please purchase a membership here: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!