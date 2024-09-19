Victorian Society of Colorado

Offered by

Victorian Society of Colorado

About the memberships

VSC Membership

VSC SINGLE ADULT Membership
$20

Valid for one year

One single adult membership valid for one year from the date of purchase.

VSC & GCVS Reciprocal SINGLE ADULT Membership
$25

Valid for one year

One single adult membership valid for one year from the date of purchase for both the Victorian Society of Colorado and the Gold Camp Victorian Society

VSC & GCVS Reciprocal SINGLE Adult ADD-ON
$5

Valid for one year

Choose this option if you're already a VSC member for this year and would like to be a member of the Gold Camp Victorian Society, as well.

VSC COUPLE Membership
$40

Valid for one year

Couple membership valid for one year from the date of purchase.

VSC FAMILY Membership
$47

Valid for one year

Family membership valid for one year from the date of purchase. Five (5) family members max, all living in the same household.

VSC YOUNG ADULT Membership
$15

Valid for one year

16-25 years old. Show valid ID as proof of age at the next VSC event you'll attend. Young adult membership valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!