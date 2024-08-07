Satisfied- A Live Salted Conference

All-access conference ticket. 2 main speakers, panelists, worship sets, and more! Boxed lunch included, parking is not.
*Note: ticket price increased on January 20th.
All-access conference ticket. 2 main speakers, panelists, worship sets, and more! Boxed lunch included, parking is not.
*Note: ticket price increased on January 20th.
Student Admission
$55
We love our students and want to make sure our conference is accessible to all. Please only select this option if you are currently enrolled in school.
All-access conference ticket. 2 main talks, panelists, worship sets, and more! Boxed lunch included, parking is not.
We love our students and want to make sure our conference is accessible to all. Please only select this option if you are currently enrolled in school.
All-access conference ticket. 2 main talks, panelists, worship sets, and more! Boxed lunch included, parking is not.
Add a donation for Live Salted
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!