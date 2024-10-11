Election 2024: Living with the Results

This is a free event. Food and drink may be purchased at the venue. We suggest a $5 donation for those who are not members of OGI. You can become a member through 2025 by signing up here: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/6785c8da-11ba-4197-a4d2-8c63384c33ef

This is a free event. Food and drink may be purchased at the venue. We suggest a $5 donation for those who are not members of OGI. You can become a member through 2025 by signing up here: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/6785c8da-11ba-4197-a4d2-8c63384c33ef

More details...