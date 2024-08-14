Southern University Alumni Federation Dallas Chapter

Offered by

Southern University Alumni Federation Dallas Chapter

About the memberships

Southern University Alumni Federation Dallas Chapter Memberships

Local Membership
$55

Renews yearly on: June 29

Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter.



Local and National membership
$108

Renews yearly on: June 29

Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter.


National Members are those who have graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the federation

Local and Life Membership
$80

Renews yearly on: June 29

Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter.


Life members are those persons who fulfill the requirements for the regular, or associate membership and have the paid the dues associated with being a “member for life”



New Graduate
$10

Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the first year after graduation for Dallas Chapter.

Local Life and National Life
$75

Renews yearly on: June 29

Local Life Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter and paid the dues associated with being a "member for life".


Life members are those persons who fulfill the requirements for the regular, or associate membership and have the paid the dues associated with being a “member for life”

Local Life and National Member
$100

Renews yearly on: June 29

Local Life Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter and paid the dues associated with being a "member for life".


National Members are those who have graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the federation

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