Southern University Alumni Federation Dallas Chapter Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 29
Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter.
Renews yearly on: June 29
Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter.
National Members are those who have graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the federation
Renews yearly on: June 29
Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter.
Life members are those persons who fulfill the requirements for the regular, or associate membership and have the paid the dues associated with being a “member for life”
Local Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the first year after graduation for Dallas Chapter.
Renews yearly on: June 29
Local Life Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter and paid the dues associated with being a "member for life".
Life members are those persons who fulfill the requirements for the regular, or associate membership and have the paid the dues associated with being a “member for life”
Renews yearly on: June 29
Local Life Members are those persons who graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the Dallas Chapter and paid the dues associated with being a "member for life".
National Members are those who have graduated from the Southern University System at any of its campuses and have paid the dues for the current fiscal year for the federation
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