Home for the Holidays Vendor and Parade Registration

Hosted by
Jasonville Volunteer Fire Department (Saturday only)- guaranteed indoor space at a rate of $35 for an 10x10 space. This fee will go directly to the fire department with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Shakamak School. The fire department will have space for 15-20 vendors with electricity available upon request.
Main Street on Heritage Block. This location is outside. Electricity will be limited to first come first serve.
Vendor fee is $25 for a 10x10 space for 1 day; 100% of the vendor fee will be donated to Shakamak School's to help meet student needs.
Food trucks welcome! All food trucks must be registered with the Greene County Health Department.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!