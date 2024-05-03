Platters and Pearls Char"cute"rie Party!





Join the Divas of the Emerald Extravaganza Committee at their First Friday Char"cute"rie Party.

All ingredients included

Vegan or Regular board options are available (be sure to select the correct ticket option as there will be no refunds for incorrectly placed orders)

You will be guided on how to build your own Charcuterie board!

Includes individual Charcuterie tray, pre-packed food, tools and supplies

Bonus take-home Charcuterie cup

Each table will consist of a bottle of wine to share.

Wine tastings throughout the night

You will explore cheese selections, wine pairings, and the "Salami rose" technique.

Live music from "DJ Bad" ATL, Games, and Giveaways

Vendor availability

HER Wine will have bottles available for purchase starting at $24.00.

will have bottles available for purchase starting at $24.00. A hardcover copy of the book "If These Boards Could Talk: Culture Conversation and Charcuterie" will be available for purchase for $65.00

will be available for purchase for $65.00 Additional Charcuterie boards, accessories, and gift boxes start at $35.00

Date: May 3, 2024

Where: Ivy Community Center

Time: 7:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.





Please visit @itsherwine and @iftheseboardscouldtalk to learn more about our vendors.





Get your tickets to this inaugural event today.

When using Zeffy, please click "Other" to avoid payment fees.