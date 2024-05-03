Logo
Platters and Pearls Char"cute"rie Party!

3850 Stone Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, USA


Join the Divas of the Emerald Extravaganza Committee at their First Friday Char"cute"rie Party.

  • All ingredients included
  • Vegan or Regular board options are available (be sure to select the correct ticket option as there will be no refunds for incorrectly placed orders)
  • You will be guided on how to build your own Charcuterie board!
  • Includes individual Charcuterie tray, pre-packed food, tools and supplies
  • Bonus take-home Charcuterie cup
  • Each table will consist of a bottle of wine to share.
  • Wine tastings throughout the night
  • You will explore cheese selections, wine pairings, and the "Salami rose" technique.
  • Live music from "DJ Bad" ATL, Games, and Giveaways

Vendor availability

  • HER Wine will have bottles available for purchase starting at $24.00.
  • A hardcover copy of the book "If These Boards Could Talk: Culture Conversation and Charcuterie" will be available for purchase for $65.00
  • Additional Charcuterie boards, accessories, and gift boxes start at $35.00

Date:    May 3, 2024

Where: Ivy Community Center

Time:   7:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. 


Please visit @itsherwine and @iftheseboardscouldtalk to learn more about our vendors.


Get your tickets to this inaugural event today. 

When using Zeffy, please click "Other" to avoid payment fees.

