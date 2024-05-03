Platters and Pearls Char"cute"rie Party!

Join the Divas of the Emerald Extravaganza Committee at their First Friday Char"cute"rie Party.
- All ingredients included
- Vegan or Regular board options are available (be sure to select the correct ticket option as there will be no refunds for incorrectly placed orders)
- You will be guided on how to build your own Charcuterie board!
- Includes individual Charcuterie tray, pre-packed food, tools and supplies
- Bonus take-home Charcuterie cup
- Each table will consist of a bottle of wine to share.
- Wine tastings throughout the night
- You will explore cheese selections, wine pairings, and the "Salami rose" technique.
- Live music from "DJ Bad" ATL, Games, and Giveaways
Vendor availability
- HER Wine will have bottles available for purchase starting at $24.00.
- A hardcover copy of the book "If These Boards Could Talk: Culture Conversation and Charcuterie" will be available for purchase for $65.00
- Additional Charcuterie boards, accessories, and gift boxes start at $35.00
Date: May 3, 2024
Where: Ivy Community Center
Time: 7:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Please visit @itsherwine and @iftheseboardscouldtalk to learn more about our vendors.
Get your tickets to this inaugural event today.
When using Zeffy, please click "Other" to avoid payment fees.