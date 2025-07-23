Hosted by

Sponsorship

1807 Merritt Dr

Greensboro, NC 27407, USA

Director's Circle
$1,000

-Exclusive name/logo placement

-Full page ad in program

-Recognition from stage at each performance

-Logo on all promotional materials, tickets, website, and social media

-Four VIP tickets with reserved seating

-Sponsor appreciation certificate

-Business name on screen display

-8 x 10 color display in foyer

Presenting Sponsor
$500

-Half-page ad in program

-Logo on print materials

-Recognition from the stage

-Two VIP tickets with reserved seating

-Business name on screen display

-8 x 10 color display in foyer

Supporting Cast
$250

-Quarter-page ad in program

-Logo on printed materials

-Two reserved tickets

-Business name

-8 x 10 color display in foyer

