Low Cost

Heart Screenings

Location: Elite Performance Academy

Wednesday, March 6 or March 27

Youth $45





Sports/Student Screening

10 year old & above

Allow 10 minutes per appointment

Includes:

· Blood Pressure Reading

· EKG

· Ultrasound to evaluate size and thickness of heart

· Reviewed by Pediatric Cardiologist

HEART MONTH SPECIAL CONTINUES

$ 45 low cost **