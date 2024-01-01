Logo
2024 Mother/Child Tea Party

1704 N State St, Marion, IL 62959, USA

You and your child(ren) are formally invited to attend high tea with Marion Connects.


Join us on Saturday, May 4th, at Mandala Gardens for a Mother/Child(ren) Tea Party to celebrate Mom! The event will be for mothers and kids ages 5-15. Tickets will include a professional digital photo to cherish, a summer lunch catered by Lavish Layers Cakery, dj entertainment from Matt Basler Music, a special craft for the kids to make for mom led by Little Egypt Arts Assocation, and more!
*This is a rain or shine event, no refunds*


Seating is limited and tickets sales will end April 24th or when sold out, be sure to purchase your tickets soon!

