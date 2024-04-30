Hindu Center Art Festival 2024

1) You'll be provided 10x10’ area, one table and a chair to setup your booth
2) Artwork work should be wired and ready to hang
3) 3D art pieces you can display on table
4) Artwork bigger than 18x24” or more than 10lb should not be hanged on wall. Please bring your own easel for display
Kids Art Exhibition
Free
1) There’s grids for kids art display
2) All artwork must be wired to hang them on grids
3) Maximum 5 paintings per kid to justify the space
Rangoli Art Contest
$10
1) You'll be provided one 4’ round table. Rangoli size is 3’.
2) Please bring your own colors.
3) After results announcement, please cleanup the table as you got it.
4) Make sure your color doesn't leave any residue
Henna Art Contest
$10
1) Bring your own henna
2) You'll be provided volunteers for henna hand
Kids Art Contest
$10
1) Please bring your art medium
2) You'll be provided 11x14” paper sheet
3) Time limit is 1.5 hours
4) Please consider below Themes according to kids age groups
- Ages group 6 to 10 yrs - Elements of Nature
- Ages group 11 to 14 yrs - Urban Jungle
- Ages group 15 to 18 yrs - Future Vision
Art battle (Adults only)
$10
1) Bring your own color medium
2) You'll be provided 18x24” canvas
3) Theme you'll be provided via email after registration
