2025 Day for Derek Golf Outing

You are entering a team (foursome), for the MORNING flight of the 2025 Day for Derek Memorial Golf Outing. On-site registration at 7:00 a.m., morning golf begins at 8:00 a.m.
Afternoon Flight - Foursome Entry
$400
You are entering a team (foursome), for the AFTERNOON flight of the 2025 Day for Derek Memorial Golf Outing. On-site registration at 1:00 p.m., afternoon golf begins at 2:00 p.m.
Hole Sponsorship
$150
You are purchasing a hold sponsorship for the 2025 Day for Derek Memorial Golf Outing. Your sponsorship sign will be placed on a selected tee box for the entire event. Also, your sponsorship shall be printed in the event program given to each participant.
Add a donation for Brewer-Culley VFW Post 2693
$
