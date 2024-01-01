Logo
Mounds View High School Football Booster Club
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

2024 Mounds View Football Cornhole Tournament

Mustang Stadium 1900 Lake Valentine Rd, Arden Hills, MN 55112, USA

Please join us on Friday, August 23rd, at 5:00pm at the Mustang Stadium for our 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament! We'll have food, cash prizes and a great atmosphere to connect with Mustang players, families and fans. Don't miss this great event and great way to support Mustang Football. 


Tournament Format: 

   - $30 per team to enter

   - 64-team max, double elimination tournament

   - 5:00 start time

   - Games are a race to 15 points until four teams remain.

   - Once four teams remain, games are a race to 21 points.


Cash Prizes: 

   - 1st place: 9% of the pot up to $300 (minimum $100)

   - 2nd place: 6% of the pot up to $200 (minimum $75)

   - 3rd place: 3% of the pot up to $100 (minimum $50)


SEE YOU AT THE MUSTANG STADIUM! 

common:freeFormsBy