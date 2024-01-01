2024 Mounds View Football Cornhole Tournament

Please join us on Friday, August 23rd, at 5:00pm at the Mustang Stadium for our 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament! We'll have food, cash prizes and a great atmosphere to connect with Mustang players, families and fans. Don't miss this great event and great way to support Mustang Football.





Tournament Format:

- $30 per team to enter

- 64-team max, double elimination tournament

- 5:00 start time

- Games are a race to 15 points until four teams remain.

- Once four teams remain, games are a race to 21 points.





Cash Prizes:

- 1st place: 9% of the pot up to $300 (minimum $100)

- 2nd place: 6% of the pot up to $200 (minimum $75)

- 3rd place: 3% of the pot up to $100 (minimum $50)





SEE YOU AT THE MUSTANG STADIUM!