Baltimore's 1st Wazobia Art & Cultural Festival

Get ready for a vibrant celebration at Baltimore's very first Wazobia Art & Cultural Festival! Join us at City Spring Middle School for an afternoon filled with art, music, dance, and delicious food. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Nigerian Wazobia while enjoying performances and exhibitions that showcase the beauty and diversity of this culture. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the magic of Wazobia right here in Baltimore!





Hosted by Gallery Reimagined and the Edewor Foundation. Gallery Reimagined is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization that supports Baltimore's emerging artists and builds community through art engagement and the Edewor Foundation is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization that supports adult and youth education.





If you would like to be a vendor at this event, please fill out our vendor application for consideration. If you would like to submit art for the art gallery, please fill out our art submission form for consideration. All submissions due by June 10th.



