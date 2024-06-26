Northwest Oregon Labor Council

Hosted by

Northwest Oregon Labor Council

About this event

2024 Labor Day Picnic and Craft Fair!

694 NE 4th Ave

Canby, OR 97013, USA

Kid's Game Booth
$250
10ft x 10ft booth area to set up and play fun kid's games. Call us at (503) 235-9444 to give us your booth details.
Informational Booth
$150
10ft x 10ft booth area for informational groups
Craft Booth and Farmer's Market Booth
$75
10ft x 10ft booth area for crafts and farmer's market suppliers. Call us at (503) 235-9444 to give us your booth details.
Gold Sponsorship
$3,500
Gold Sponsorship - Please consider sponsoring the event, which will earn your name on a sponsor banner at the picnic entrance, a mention in the Northwest Labor Press, and our undying gratitude for helping us defray the considerable costs associated with this event.
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
Silver Sponsorship - Please consider sponsoring the event, which will earn your name on a sponsor banner at the picnic entrance, a mention in the Northwest Labor Press, and our undying gratitude for helping us defray the considerable costs associated with this event.
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
Bronze Sponsorship - Please consider sponsoring the event, which will earn your name on a sponsor banner at the picnic entrance, a mention in the Northwest Labor Press, and our undying gratitude for helping us defray the considerable costs associated with this event.
Add a donation for Northwest Oregon Labor Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!