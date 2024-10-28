Gala entry

Join Us for the Legacy of the Harrison House Fundraising Campaign! Help us preserve a vital piece of history in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas—a Green Book destination that once welcomed legends like Pearl Bailey, Nat King Cole and Sammy Davis Jr. Together, we can honor Katherine’s remarkable contributions and ensure the Harrison House continues to inspire and uplift future generations. Be part of this exciting journey! Join our fundraising drive today and make a difference. To celebrate, we invite you to our spectacular events: December 7 - Immerse yourself in our vibrant festival featuring food trucks, talent shows, and family-friendly activities. December 8 - Don’t miss our 50s-60s themed Gala, complete with an amazing auction, live music, entertainment, comedy, crafted drinks, and gourmet food by a celebrity chef. Join us for an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration and community spirit!

