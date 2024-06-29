Logo
Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2268
Luau 2024

113 S First Colonial Rd STE 134, Virginia Beach, VA 23454, USA

Great Food, Great Music, Beverages and More!  Live music by Chris Morrow.  Saturday June 29, 2024 from 4-7PM.  Door prizes and raffles too.  Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door.


The Virginia Beach Elks Lodge #2268 is a fraternal organization dedicated to supporting our Veterans and our Community throughout Virginia Beach and the Tidewater Area.  Since forming the Virginia Beach Elks Lodge has donated over $3.8 million in goods, services and cash to Veterans and Community programs.  With Elks "So long as there are Veterans the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them."

