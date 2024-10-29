Oklahoma City Chapter of the Federal Bar Association
About this event
SCOTUS Term Preview
FBA Member
Free
If you are an FBA member, then please select this ticket. *includes one hour of CLE*
If you are not a member yet, we'd love to have you join the FBA!
*Membership is FREE for law students, federal judges, federal term law clerks, and federal clerks of court.
*Learn more about the FBA and use the discount code SAVE20 (if you don't qualify for a free membership) to join. https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/
If you are an FBA member, then please select this ticket. *includes one hour of CLE*
If you are not a member yet, we'd love to have you join the FBA!
*Membership is FREE for law students, federal judges, federal term law clerks, and federal clerks of court.
*Learn more about the FBA and use the discount code SAVE20 (if you don't qualify for a free membership) to join. https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/
Law Student FBA Member
Free
If you are an FBA member who is a law student, this is the ticket for you.
If you are not a member yet, membership is free for law students. You can learn more about the FBA and join here: https://www.fedbar.org/associate-membership/law-students/.
If you are an FBA member who is a law student, this is the ticket for you.
If you are not a member yet, membership is free for law students. You can learn more about the FBA and join here: https://www.fedbar.org/associate-membership/law-students/.
Non Member
$25
If you are not a member of the FBA, please select this ticket.
*includes one hour of CLE*
But also, we'd love to have you join the FBA!
*Membership is FREE for law students, federal judges, federal term law clerks, and federal clerks of court.
*Learn more about the FBA and use the discount code SAVE20 (if you don't qualify for a free membership) to join. https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/
If you are not a member of the FBA, please select this ticket.
*includes one hour of CLE*
But also, we'd love to have you join the FBA!
*Membership is FREE for law students, federal judges, federal term law clerks, and federal clerks of court.
*Learn more about the FBA and use the discount code SAVE20 (if you don't qualify for a free membership) to join. https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!