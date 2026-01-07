Whitman High School Education Foundation's VIKE NIGHT Silent Auction 2026

Winter, spring or fall weekend stay (2 nights, 3 days) at a lakeside home situated near Wisp Mountain and Deep Creek Lake in McHenry, Maryland. This lake home is spacious, comfortable, and ideal for groups of any size. Kitchen is fully equipped and includes two refrigerators and two dishwashers. Five master suite bedrooms have king beds and private baths. Two additional bedrooms (one with a king bed and one with bunks and a double bed) share a bath and are great for kids. Two large living room areas offer plenty of space to hang out and relax as well as amazing views of the lake and Wisp Mountain. A large deck and patio space provide additional space for eating, relaxing, and taking in the views. Offers many amenities like high-speed wireless Internet, TVs, gaming system, a pool table, plus a large hot tub and sauna. A variety of fun and family-friendly activities are available nearby including skiing, winter tubing, hiking, zip lining, golf, mini golf, mountain biking, and more. Choose dates between mid-March 2026 and mid-May 2026 and mid-September 2026 and Mid-March 2027 (Not including holidays such as Thanksgiving break, MLK Weekend, President’s Day Weekend, Christmas break and New Year’s). Dates subject to availability. Note: Limited availability for weekends during peak winter months. Restrictions or Special Instructions: No pets. No smoking. Value: $3500-4000. Donated by the Mandell Family