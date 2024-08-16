Missy Elliott tickets 8.23 Allstate Arena

Ticket Value $320 $20 for each chance to win these 2 tickets! We will spin for tickets on the Chicagoland Bully Breed Rescue Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CBBR.org on Tuesday, 8.20 between 6-7pm!

Ticket Value $320 $20 for each chance to win these 2 tickets! We will spin for tickets on the Chicagoland Bully Breed Rescue Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CBBR.org on Tuesday, 8.20 between 6-7pm!

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