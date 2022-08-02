Fusion Marriage Workshop Registration

1 Ticket per couple. Price is per couple. Please note that a 10% donation to Zeffy is the default option when making your payment. We weren't able to change that but if you don't wish to donate you can simply select other and enter $0.

1 Ticket per couple. Price is per couple. Please note that a 10% donation to Zeffy is the default option when making your payment. We weren't able to change that but if you don't wish to donate you can simply select other and enter $0.

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