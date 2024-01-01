與魏德聖導演有約 & 台灣三部曲說明餐會

想欲來佮魏德聖導演食暗頓開講無? 嘛會當進一步了解魏導猶閣佇計畫中 ê "台灣三部曲"! 空間有限, 緊去買票--o͘h!

Wanna have dinner and chat with director Wei Te-Sheng?

Join FAPA-NCAL and Amazing Taiwan for an exclusive dinner event and learn more about Director Wei's upcoming film, Taiwan Trilogy! Seats are limited... get your tickets now!



地點 Location: 段純貞 Duan Chun Zhen (10118 Bandley Dr Suite H, Cupertino, CA 95014)



6:30-8:30pm Taiwan Trilogy briefing, dinner & mingle with Director Wei



買票 Tickets: linktr.ee/fapa.ncal

$40 per person online

主辦 Hosts:

台灣人公共事務會北加州分會 FAPA-NCAL

真心愛台灣 Amazing Taiwan





NOTE: There is a default platform contribution fee at checkout that is optional. You can choose "Other" and enter any other amount (suggest a small amount to support this platform). 此Zeffy平台有建議的平台支持費用,可以另外選擇"Other"自填金額(建議小額支持此平台).