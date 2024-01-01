Congratulations on being selected to participate in our first Intro to Wingshooting course. To confirm your spot, please ensure you submit your fee via this web site. Please note that we use this platform because they do not charge us any transaction fees. They make money through "tips/contributions" to the platform. If you don't want to make a contribution to the Zeffy platform, make sure you select "Other" and type in 0.00.





The registration fee will include instruction, targets, shells, and lunch.