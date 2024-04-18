Smoky Hill Football Sponsorships

➢ Recognition at team banquet
➢ Website and social media recognition
➢ Recognition at team banquet
➢ Website and social media recognition
Red Sponsorship ($500)
$500
➢ Your logo or ad on a shared sponsor banner (60” x 30”) displayed at Stutler Stadium during home games
➢ ¼ page Ad in annual football program which is distributed at all home games to parents & fans
➢ Website and social media recognition
➢ Recognition at team banquet
Returning Player Sponsorship ($750)
$750
➢ Your logo or ad on a shared sponsor banner (60” x 30”) displayed at Stutler Stadium during home games
➢ ½ page ad in our annual football program which is distributed at all home games to parents & fans
➢ Sponsorship recognition by announcer at all home games
➢ Commemorative proud Smoky Hill Football supporter team picture for display in your business
➢ Website and social media recognition
➢ Recognition at team banquet
Green Sponsorship ($1,000)
$1,000
➢ Opportunity to hand out branded material at your home varsity game of choice including pre-game tailgating.
➢ Your logo or ad on an individual banner (60” x 30”) displayed at Stutler Stadium during home games
➢ Special recognition by announcer at all home games
➢ Full page ad in our annual football program which is distributed at all home games to parents & fans
➢ Commemorative proud Smoky Hill Football supporter team picture for your display in your business
➢ Website and social media recognition
➢ Recognition at team banquet
Touchdown Sponsorship ($2,500)
$2,500
➢ Your logo, ad or video advertisement displayed throughout the game on Stutler Stadium’s electronic scoreboard during home games (30 second spot)
➢ Opportunity to hand out branded material at your home varsity game of choice including pre-game tailgating.
➢ Your logo or ad on an individual banner (60” x 30”) displayed at Stutler Stadium during home games
➢ Special recognition by announcer at all home games
➢ Full page ad in our annual football program which is distributed at all home games to parents & fans
➢ Commemorative proud Smoky Hill Football supporter team picture for your display in your business
➢ Website and social media recognition
➢ Recognition at team banquet
