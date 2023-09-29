Support the Spandex 2023

3rd Annual Support the Spandex Tournament





September 29, 2023 at 315PM at the Union County High school gym.





Come support your Union County girls volleyball team. This tournament is for teams of 6-9 players to compete for the championship while being coached by the high school girls. This event always brings tons of athletic competition and laughter!





Register to play- teams made of 6-9, $20 per player, registrants will get a T Shirt. Complete registration here: https://surveyheart.com/form/65025e21c1036a0a0d054111





Money can be given to a volleyball player or Coach Meagan Brown.





Entry to watch is $5.





Concessions will be available.



