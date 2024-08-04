2025 Fundraising Gala: 79th Anniversary of Gardena Cinema

DAY PASS (3 Movies): 2:30 pm IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946) An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. 5:30 pm NOTORIOUS (1946)(NR) The daughter of a convicted German spy is asked by American agents to gather information on a ring of German scientists in South America. How far will she have to go to ingratiate herself with them? 8:15 pm GILDA (1946)(Approved) A small-time gambler hired to work in a Buenos Aires casino discovers his employer's new wife is his former lover.

