JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner a partnership with Dickirson Corporation (1)

8832 Point Pleasant Rd

Millwood, WV 25262, USA

General Admission ticket
$80

2024 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner General Admission Ticket Good for One (1) Individual Seat at the celebration.

MVP Diamond Level ticket
$18,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2024 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner MVP Diamond Sponsorship This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Two (2) Tables of 10 = 20 seats Ten (10) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Amy Grant 7 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events

$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2024 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner Platinum Sponsorship This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Two (2) Tables of 8 = 16 seats Eight (8) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Amy Grant 6 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events

GOLD Level +
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2024 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner Gold Level Sponsorship This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: One (1) Tables = 8 seats Four (4) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Amy Grant 5 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Gold Level ticket
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Silver Level ticket
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

2024 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner Silver Level Sponsorship This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Amy Grant 4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Family Fun Package ticket
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2024 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner Family Fun Package This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Four (4) seats at a shared table in designated Sponsorship Section Recognition in Pre Event October Newspaper Ad eligible for tax credits (if available) until credits are exhausted.

