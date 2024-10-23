SSC Membership 2025 - 2026

Yearly Membership is $35. Zeffy asks for a donation at checkout but there is no obligation to donate. Choose other and enter 0.00. We are so excited to have you join us!
Yearly Membership is $35. Zeffy asks for a donation at checkout but there is no obligation to donate. Choose other and enter 0.00. We are so excited to have you join us!
Annual Membership - Cash Payment
Free
Valid for one year
This is for form completion only. Please present cash to Membership Chair, President, Operational VP, or Operational Treasurer.
*Please note, until payment is received, you will not be added to the SSC Members Only & Mini Clubs page and will be subject to the limit of two events.
This is for form completion only. Please present cash to Membership Chair, President, Operational VP, or Operational Treasurer.
*Please note, until payment is received, you will not be added to the SSC Members Only & Mini Clubs page and will be subject to the limit of two events.
Add a donation for Sheppard Spouses' Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!