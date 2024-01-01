Logo
VSW Annual Pig Roast Silent Auction 2024

Time: 12 PM to 2 PM Join us for a day steeped in tradition and community spirit at our much-loved Annual Pig Roast. This event isn't just a feast; it's a celebration of our commitment to taking care of one another, wrapped in the smoky, savory aromas of expertly prepared BBQ.

 

What to Expect: Mouthwatering BBQ: Get ready for the star of the show - our succulent, slow-roasted pig, alongside a host of BBQ favorites that promise a symphony of flavors.

 

Live Entertainment: Enjoy the heartwarming vibes of live music as it sets the perfect backdrop for a day of community fun.

 

Raffles and Silent Auction: Dive into the excitement with live raffles and the chance to win big with our 50/50 draw. Every ticket supports our community initiatives, making fun a meaningful act.

 

Community Spirit: More than just an event, our Annual Pig Roast is a testament to our "community taking care of community" ethos. It's an opportunity to connect, share joy, and strengthen our bonds.


Come One, Come All: This event is open to all who wish to celebrate, support, and indulge in fantastic food and fun. Whether you're a long-time resident or a new face in town, we invite you to be part of this special day.

 

Supporting Our Community: Proceeds and donations from the event will go towards community projects and initiatives. By joining us, you're not just enjoying a day out but making a difference.Let's 

 

Make Memories: Bring your appetite, bring your friends and family, and most importantly, bring your heart. Let's make this Annual Pig Roast a day to remember! See you at 325 Main St., Batavia, IL 60510, for a day of delicious food, live music, and community cheer!

