SCCC's shop

** Available for in-person pick up only. You will be notified when your purchase is ready for pick up.**



The Sebastopol Community Cultural Center is excited to present our first "SCCC Guest Artist" design!



This design was brought to life by local brand Reprezent Clothing creator Sean Armstrong, and master artist Astro Depras. This pair of artists create from heart to mind to to fingertip, from sketch to digital, back to physical through the masterful screenprinting technique of local screenprinter Ryan Whittenberg of T-shirt Underground Santa Rosa.



An original masterpiece portraying the "Temple of Community."



Artist statement: "Through our individual weaving paths in life, may we come together and rejoice around the well and livelihood of our community of Sebastopol as we co-create a world of cohesive beauty, abundance & culture for each to enjoy, thrive and grow upon."



Product Description: Red, white, blue & gold on black tee. Hand sketched & vectorized art. Locally screen printed by hand. 100% cotton pre-shrunk tees. Soft, high quality and made to last.