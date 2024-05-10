Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Friends for Life Animal Rescue

26th Annual BARKtoberfest! Vendor Registration

Single Booth Space (10x10) item
Single Booth Space (10x10)
$75
10x10 Booth Space in rows A-I. Vendor spaces are 1st come, 1st serve. Email [email protected] for more info on requirements. No electrical, and vendor must provide their own tent, tables, chairs, etc. All Booths at BARKtoberfest are subject to approval of the Town of Gilbert and are required to provide insurance naming The Town of Gilbert & Friends for Life as additionally insured. We will also need a copy of your Town of Gilbert business license if you plan on selling items at BARKtoberfest.
Double Booth Space (10x20) item
Double Booth Space (10x20)
$135
10x20 Booth Space in rows A-I. Vendor spaces are 1st come, 1st serve. Email [email protected] for more info on requirements. No electrical, and vendor must provide their own tent, tables, chairs, etc. All Booths at BARKtoberfest are subject to approval of the Town of Gilbert and are required to provide insurance naming The Town of Gilbert & Friends for Life as additionally insured. We will also need a copy of your Town of Gilbert business license if you plan on selling items at BARKtoberfest.
Premium SINGLE Vendor Booth (10x10) item
Premium SINGLE Vendor Booth (10x10)
$125
10x10 Booth in Premium Booth Space (Row “P”). Vendor spaces are 1st come, 1st serve. Email [email protected] for more info on requirements. No electrical, and vendor must provide their own tent, tables, chairs, etc. All Booths at BARKtoberfest are subject to approval of the Town of Gilbert and are required to provide insurance naming The Town of Gilbert & Friends for Life as additionally insured. We will also need a copy of your Town of Gilbert business license if you plan on selling items at BARKtoberfest.
Premium DOUBLE Vendor Booth (10x20) item
Premium DOUBLE Vendor Booth (10x20)
$165
10x20 Booth in Premium Booth Space (Row “P”). Vendor spaces are 1st come, 1st serve. Email [email protected] for more info on requirements. No electrical, and vendor must provide their own tent, tables, chairs, etc. All Booths at BARKtoberfest are subject to approval of the Town of Gilbert and are required to provide insurance naming The Town of Gilbert & Friends for Life as additionally insured. We will also need a copy of your Town of Gilbert business license if you plan on selling items at BARKtoberfest.
VENDOR TRUCK (non-food items) item
VENDOR TRUCK (non-food items)
$95
Non-food related vendor trucks (there will be a designated area). Vendor spaces are 1st come, 1st serve. All Booths at BARKtoberfest are subject to approval of the Town of Gilbert and are required to provide insurance naming The Town of Gilbert & Friends for Life as additionally insured. We will also need a copy of your Town of Gilbert business license if you plan on selling items at BARKtoberfest.
FOOD BOOTH Single (10x10) item
FOOD BOOTH Single (10x10)
$75
Pre-packaged food that is being sold from your booth (items not being prepared at BARK).
FOOD BOOTH Double (10x20) item
FOOD BOOTH Double (10x20)
$135
Pre-packaged food that is being sold from your booth (items not being prepared at BARK).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!