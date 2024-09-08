Wish Upon a Rescue Memberships 2024

For $10 a month your support helps provide life-saving medicine for a foster animal.
This level donation will receive a special member sticker in the mail!
$25 a Month
$25
Renews monthly
This monthly donation provides a foster animal with a vet exam!
This level donation also earns a special member sticker and 5 raffle tickets at a Wish event! -Must be present for tickets!
$50 a Month
$50
Renews monthly
This monthly donation provides vaccinations for a foster animal.
This level donation also earns the special member sticker, 5 raffle tickets at a Wish event! -Must be present for tickets! AND this level of monthly donation can name one Wish animal a year!
$100 a Month
$100
Renews monthly
This donation provides a spay or neuter surgery for one Wish foster animal!
This level donation also earns the special member sticker and 20 raffle tickets at a Wish event! -Must be present for tickets! AND this level of monthly donation can name one Wish animal a year!
