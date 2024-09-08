Wish Upon a Rescue Memberships 2024

This donation provides a spay or neuter surgery for one Wish foster animal! This level donation also earns the special member sticker and 20 raffle tickets at a Wish event! -Must be present for tickets! AND this level of monthly donation can name one Wish animal a year!

This donation provides a spay or neuter surgery for one Wish foster animal! This level donation also earns the special member sticker and 20 raffle tickets at a Wish event! -Must be present for tickets! AND this level of monthly donation can name one Wish animal a year!

More details...