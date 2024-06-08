Beans Bingo and Brew Tickets

The Beans Bingo And Brew Cooking Competition will be held at the Twin Falls Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Join us in Merchant Building #3 at 215 Fair Ave Filer ID 83328 at 6:00pm for a fun, family friendly event.

Presented by Filer Events Committee, our competition invites participants to showcase their culinary skills by incorporating beans into their dishes. Proceeds will go towards Filer Fun Days Firework display fund.

We will be playing Bingo for fun prizes and gift baskets. There will be a silent auction, raffle baskets and of course a ton of delicious and unique food. All tickets include a Pulled Pork Sandwich and drink. Busters Restaurant and Saloon will be there with beer and wine available for purchase.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect with fellow food enthusiasts, and indulge in an unforgettable community gathering.