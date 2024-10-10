2024 SCI Alumni Golf Fundraiser

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at St Christophers Inn Alumni Association Inc's 4th Annual Golf Fundraiser on Thursday October 10th, 2024 for a full day of golfing followed by Dinner. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉





Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can support the efforts of the Friars of the Atonement and the staff of St. Christopher's Inn as they help alcoholics and addicts set off on their journey of recovery.





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.