2024 Summer (TLI) Toastmasters Leadership Institute (SPONOR/VENDOR APPLICATION)

6 Foot Table & 2 Chairs; Breakfast and Lunch for one (1) guest.
Vendor Table + Meal Package for 2
$100
6 Foot Table & 2 Chairs; Breakfast and Lunch for two (2) guests.
Event BRONZE Sponsor
$50
Admission for up to 1 guest,
VIP Seating during opening session,
Special Recognition during event,
Includes meals.
Event SILVER Sponsor
$100
Admission for up to 2 guests,
VIP Seating during opening session,
Special Recognition during event,
Company placement on promotional materials,
Includes meals.
Event GOLD Sponsor
$250
Admission for up to 4 guests,
Vendor table available for products, services, information,
VIP Seating during opening session,
Special Recognition during event,
Company placement on promotional, in person event and event follow up materials,
Includes meals.
Event PLATINUM Sponsor
$500
Admission for up to 10 guests,
Vendor table available for products, services, or information,
VIP Seating during opening session,
Special Recognition during event,
Option to address our audience from the mainstage before or during the general session,
Company placement on promotional, in person event and event follow up materials,
Thank your gift of Toastmaster Branded Materials,
Invitation to Meet and Greet Luncheon with Senior District Leaders.
Add a donation for District 44 Toastmasters
$
