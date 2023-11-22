Elk Rapids Cinema - Chalfonte Theatre

Offered by

Elk Rapids Cinema - Chalfonte Theatre

About the memberships

Elk Rapids Cinema Membership

Gaffer (Individual)
$24

Valid for one year

For individuals. Benefits include... -$1 off ticket price for member and a guest to all screenings -invitation to the Member's Annual Gala.
Key Grip (Household)
$52

Valid for one year

For households of 2 or more. Benefits include... -$1 off ticket price for up to 4 members to all screenings -invitation to the Members Annual Gala.
Writers Circle
$120

Valid for one year

For individuals. Benefits include... -$1 off ticket price for member plus one guest for all screenings -$1 off popcorn -2 complimentary tickets to select screenings -invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
Directors Circle
$250

Valid for one year

For Individuals or Households of 2 or more. Benefits include... -$1 off ticket price for member and guests for all screenings -$1 off popcorn -4 complimentary tickets to select screenings -invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
Producers Circle
$500

Valid for one year

For Individuals or Households of 2 or more. Benefits include... -2 free tickets to all screenings -free popcorn -4 complimentary tickets to select screenings -invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
Add a donation for Elk Rapids Cinema - Chalfonte Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!