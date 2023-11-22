Elk Rapids Cinema Membership

For individuals. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for member and a guest to all screenings
-invitation to the Member's Annual Gala.
For individuals. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for member and a guest to all screenings
-invitation to the Member's Annual Gala.
Key Grip (Household)
$52
Valid for one year
For households of 2 or more. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for up to 4 members to all screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala.
For households of 2 or more. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for up to 4 members to all screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala.
Writers Circle
$120
Valid for one year
For individuals. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for member plus one guest for all screenings
-$1 off popcorn
-2 complimentary tickets to select screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
For individuals. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for member plus one guest for all screenings
-$1 off popcorn
-2 complimentary tickets to select screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
Directors Circle
$250
Valid for one year
For Individuals or Households of 2 or more. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for member and guests for all screenings
-$1 off popcorn
-4 complimentary tickets to select screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
For Individuals or Households of 2 or more. Benefits include...
-$1 off ticket price for member and guests for all screenings
-$1 off popcorn
-4 complimentary tickets to select screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
Producers Circle
$500
Valid for one year
For Individuals or Households of 2 or more. Benefits include...
-2 free tickets to all screenings
-free popcorn
-4 complimentary tickets to select screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
For Individuals or Households of 2 or more. Benefits include...
-2 free tickets to all screenings
-free popcorn
-4 complimentary tickets to select screenings
-invitation to the Members Annual Gala Red Carpet Preview
Add a donation for Elk Rapids Cinema - Chalfonte Theatre
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!