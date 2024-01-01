Speaker Series: Fireside Chat Elizabeth Rosenzweig and Whitney Hess

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Elizabeth Rosenzewig and Whitney Hess! The 2024 theme for World Usability Day is “Designing for a Better World,” and our Fireside Chat will focus on discussing this theme. Our session will explore an open-source framework currently being developed called the Inner Development Goals (IDGs) and how they are connected to usability, tools, and platforms.

In 2015, all members of the United Nations agreed on 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to create a world of peace, dignity, and prosperity for a healthy planet. The target for reaching these goals is 2030, but progress has been slow, and in some ways we’re even worse off. The challenge is NOT a lack of having the science or technology to reach these targets—it’s a people problem.

Whitney Hess will share an emerging framework called the Inner Development Goals (IDGs)—an open-source project backed by a nonprofit organization with the purpose of identifying the individual and collective skills necessary for business leaders like us to develop within ourselves to drive systemic, sustainable change. We look forward to hearing what parts of the IDGs speak to you personally and professionally, getting you excited to participate in refining this framework, and helping you begin to identify where you’re ready to make your own commitment to further this critical mission.