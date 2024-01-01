Discovering Nature's Bliss" Nature Walk

Here is more information ...





Join us on a refreshing adventure designed to connect BIPOC families with the wonders of the natural world. "Discovering Nature's Bliss" invites you to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature while participating in mindful activities that nourish the body, soul, and community. Explore scenic paths, learn about the environment, and create memorable experiences with your loved ones. Our nature walk offers a unique blend of activities:





Mindful Walking: Experience the present moment fully. Feel the ground beneath your feet, listen to the rustle of leaves, and breathe in the fresh air as you hike through serene trails.

Nature Meditation: Sit quietly and focus on the harmony of nature's sounds, from the chirping of birds to the whisper of the wind, fostering a deep sense of peace and connection with the earth.

Nature Photography: Capture the stunning landscapes, intricate plant life, and elusive wildlife. Whether you're a seasoned photographer or simply using your phone, there's beauty at every turn waiting to be discovered.

Mindful Eating Circles: Enjoy a shared meal in the great outdoors, featuring healthy, nourishing foods. It's a time for gratitude, community, and mindfulness, appreciating every bite and the abundance nature provides.

Reflection Circle: Our walk concludes with a group reflection, a moment to share stories, experiences, and insights from the day. It's a time of bonding, learning, and growing together as a community.

Experience the joy, peace, and connection of "Discovering Nature's Bliss." Whether you're seeking to deepen your mindfulness practice, learn more about the natural world, or simply enjoy a day out with family, our nature walks offer something for everyone. Come walk with us and discover the bliss that nature holds.





Please remember to dress comfortably and wear suitable shoes for outdoor activities. Light lunch and refreshments will be provided, but feel free to bring your water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the event. Should you have any questions or need further assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at [email protected] or 510.415.8312.





Peace,





Andre Humphrey

Founder/Executive Director

Inner City Bliss