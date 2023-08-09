Your contribution plays a pivotal role in the success of the "Adopt A Leo - Gratitude Box Of Bravery" initiative. Through your support, we will be able to provide officers with tangible expressions of gratitude. This initiative not only strengthens the morale of our officers but also reinforces the vital connection between law enforcement and the community. We are pleased to acknowledge all our donors and sponsors on our website and social media platforms. However, we respect the choice of anonymity and provide an option to remain anonymous on the donation form. We extend our heartfelt thanks for your generous support. Your contribution is instrumental in our collective endeavor to create a safer, more united community. With sincere appreciation, Grace A Spence Founder & CEO

