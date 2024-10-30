2025 Moab Music Festival Winterlude - Pascal Le Boeuf's Ritual Being"

Winterlude Pascal le Boeuf's "Ritual Being" Ticket
$30
- Concert begins at 7:00 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm. -Ages 6+.
Winterlude W4RP & Pascal Le Boeuf's " Ritual Being" Tickets
$50
Get your ticket pass to BOTH W4RP at the Hoodoo Moab Ballroom and Pascal Le Boeuf's "Ritual Being" at Star Hall for $10 off regular price!
- Concerts begin at 7:00 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm. -Ages 21+ with drinks available for purchase at the Hoodoo. - Ages 6+ at Star Hall.
Winterlude W4RP Ticket - General Admission
$30
- Concert begins at 7:00 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm. -Ages 21+ with drinks available for purchase.
