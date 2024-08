Get ready to take your taste buds on a journey! With our walking tacos, every bite is a flavor adventure. Thank you for choosing our walking taco! Your support means the world to us. We hope it brought a smile to your face and a burst of flavor to your day. We're thrilled to have you as a part of our culinary adventure. Enjoy every delicious bite; we can't wait to serve you again soon!





Emerson Music Sponsors