Carnival for a Cause

Looking for a fun way to support our cause!? How about a 50/50 Raffle? Each ticket is $2 meaning one dollar goes directly to our cause while another gets you in the odds to take home the other half! No need to be present. just ensure that you have provided all your contact information! :) GOOD LUCK!

Looking for a fun way to support our cause!? How about a 50/50 Raffle? Each ticket is $2 meaning one dollar goes directly to our cause while another gets you in the odds to take home the other half! No need to be present. just ensure that you have provided all your contact information! :) GOOD LUCK!

More details...